#3 Thinkaboutit - Aqueduct, R1 (17:20)

THINKABOUTIT is of major interest on barn debut and looks the one to have most faith in. He's got a good strike-rate and generally runs his race. Gagetown has also changed hands to a barn in flying form but may have to settle for the runner-up slot.

#3 Rominski - Laurel Park, R4 (17:55)

ROMINSKI is back with Kieron Magee and the barn is good order at present, so he's a confident pick to land this allowance. Rad Paisley turned in a good effort last time and can chase the selection home. Berks attempts to follow up from last time but may have to settle for minor money.

#5 Moody Woman - Laurel Park, R8 (19:52)

MOODY WOMAN wasn't beaten far in a Grade 3 last time and should be hard to beat on these terms. This 4-y-o filly is usually on the premises and she can add to her win record here. Deco Strong is the stable's only representative here today and appeals as best of the rest getting class relief.