Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 24 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform provide the best bets at Gulfstream on Friday.

"...now drops markedly back down in grade and should post a much better effort..."

Timeform on Pretty Rachel

#6 Baseline Pride - Gulfstream R6 (19:28)

Baseline Drive is a versatile performer who has built up a consistent profile and she has strong claims of taking this allowance optional claimer. Yolanda's Pride will be a threat if rebounding from a couple of lesser efforts, while Lookinlikeaqueen is also considered.

#4 Yes I'm A Beast - Gulfstream R7 (19:58)

Yes I'm A Beast turned in an uncharacteristic poor effort last time but should be bang on the premises if rebounding from that. Gilligan may emerge as one of the biggest dangers, while Russian To Win can also make the places.

#10 Pretty Rachel - Gulfstream R8 (20:28)

Pretty Rachel faced a stiff task when well held last time but now drops markedly back down in grade and should post a much better effort. Yes I'm Evil has a strong trainer/jockey combo in her corner and could be the main threat, while Alizee is another that can't be completely ruled out.

Gulfstream Park (US) 24th Dec (R8 7f Claim)

Friday 24 December, 8.28pm

