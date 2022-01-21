Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 21 January

#4 Mystery Mo - Tampa Bay R2 (17:43)

Mystery Mo underperformed on turf last time and is better judged on his narrow second on the dirt here in December. A repeat of that should get the job done. Tiz Handsome has less on his plate here than in his last race and can fill the runner-up slot.

#2 Berhanu - Tampa Bay R3 (18:12)

Berhanu can have a line put through his last run as he stumbled at the start and that was effectively his race over. He looks worth another chance in this claimer. Tangled Web is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the remainder, while Imperial Brew also demands a closer look.

#1 Clever Fellow - Tampa Bay R9 (21:17)

Clever Fellow is of major interest as he starts out for a new stable debut, with his New York form some of the best on offer in this turf contest. Westward Look should go close too, while Jama Dillon deserves some consideration as well.