Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#1 Wild Behavior - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

WILD BEHAVIOR has been holding his form well this year and looks the clear pick at the weights to land another success. First Rule is yet again racing for another barn but has been holding form well and can chase the selection home. Marvin shouldn't be ruled out either.

#3 Tiger Moon - Keeneland, R6 (20:40)

TIGER MOON comes into this unbeaten in two races after a break and, though this is tougher, seems sure to be on the premises. Bear Oak returns to the dirt and has to be respected at this level. Nepal Up chased home the selection last time but had daylight back to the rest and can see out the places.

#1 Great Faces - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

GREAT FACES has made a good start for this barn and can quickly resume winning ways. Greyzer is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and is our second choice. Girolamo's Attack is another that comes into the reckoning.