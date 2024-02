Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#4 Always A Way - Gulfstream Park, R6 (19:39)

ALWAYS A WAY made a good transition on first dirt start last time and gets the nod. The way he closed up late for third on a sloppy track suggests the return to this distance will suit. Jigsaw was a nose in front of the selection but is taken to come off second best to him this time.

#2 Villa Nova - Golden Gate Fields, R2 (21:48)

VILLA NOVA gets class relief and sets a good standard. She's lightly race and has shown enough to resume winnings ways in this spot. Church Harbor catches the eye on debut for this barn and looks the likeliest runner-up.

#4 Ridiculous - Charles Town, R1 (00:00)

RIDICULOUS is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here alone and looks the one to have most faith in. Ekati's Verve struggled in the mud last time but was in good form before and is the pick of the remainder.