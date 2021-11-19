To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 19 November

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform provide the three best bets at Laurel on Friday.

"...seems sure to be on the premises dropped markedly in grade..."

Timeform on All For Love

#5 Wildly Good Lookin - Laurel R2 (18:03)

Wildly Good Lookin boasts some decent form in better company than this and should prove hard to beat on today's terms . Congress Hall can chase the selection home, while Bird Traffic is also considered.

#7 All For Love - Laurel R3 (18:36)

All For Love didn't cut much in stakes company last time but seems sure to be on the premises dropped markedly in grade. Ridiculous recorded the best workout of the day recently and is likely to go close too, while Over And Thunder shouldn't be far away either.

#3 Monyinthebanksey - Laurel R5 (19:36)

Monyinthebanksey has struggled against some tough opposition of late but the drop into $5k claiming company should show him in a better light. Striking It Lucky looks to have been well placed off the back of a good run last time and is our second choice, while Tiny Tin deserves some consideration as well.

Laurel Park (US) 19th Nov (R5 1m1f Claim)

Friday 19 November, 7.36pm

Striking It Lucky
Artillery
Monyinthebanksey
Tiny Tin
Amazing Cat
El Equalizer
Rockin Ron
Stand My Ground
Cosa Mas Linda
