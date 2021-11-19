Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 19 November

#5 Wildly Good Lookin - Laurel R2 (18:03)

Wildly Good Lookin boasts some decent form in better company than this and should prove hard to beat on today's terms . Congress Hall can chase the selection home, while Bird Traffic is also considered.

#7 All For Love - Laurel R3 (18:36)

All For Love didn't cut much in stakes company last time but seems sure to be on the premises dropped markedly in grade. Ridiculous recorded the best workout of the day recently and is likely to go close too, while Over And Thunder shouldn't be far away either.

#3 Monyinthebanksey - Laurel R5 (19:36)

Monyinthebanksey has struggled against some tough opposition of late but the drop into $5k claiming company should show him in a better light. Striking It Lucky looks to have been well placed off the back of a good run last time and is our second choice, while Tiny Tin deserves some consideration as well.