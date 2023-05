#7 Cees Get Degrees - Pimlico, R2 (17:01)

This may be a good chance for CEES GET DEGREES to resume winning ways. He's weighted to go well and could prove difficult to peg back here. Ruggs reappears after a second at Oaklawn last month and is of interest getting class relief. Going To The Lead can't be ruled out of it either.

#5 Elusive Empire - Gulfstream Park, R3 (18:48)

ELUSIVE EMPIRE has been holding his form well without winning since joining this barn, but this appeals as a good opportunity to get his head back in front. Lights of Broadway gets class relief and is our next pick. Captain Anthony can't be left out of calculations after a small break.

#9 Faiza - Pimlico, R13 (22:44)

The Grade 2 Black-Eyed Susan can see FAIZA maintain her unbeaten record to six. She won the Santa Anita by a wide margin last time and is the one they all have to aim at. Miracle paid for not racing as close to the pace as usual in the Gulfstream Park Oaks last time and can bounce back here. Balpool has won well the last twice and also commands consideration.