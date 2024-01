Three best bets in the US from Timeform

BATTLE OF DOVER couldn't have gone any closer in a maiden claimer last time and looks sure to be hard to beat on the back of that. T B Twelve Always finished one place behind the selection last time but may have to settle for more of the same, while Designated Hitter showed plenty of ability on debut and merits a close look as well.

ROBYN AND ELI gets class relief and can gain a second career success in this company. Grand Bey's trainer has a good record here and could well emerge as best of the remainder at this level. On Jet Heir has been running well of late and can see out the three.

MYSTIC SEAPORT found his win streak coming to an end last time but she lost little in defeat and can quickly regain the winning thread in this spot. Sweet Shugs is less up against it on this occasion and should give a good account from the front, while Touisset could outrun her odds.