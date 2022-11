#6 Afjan - Laurel Park, R7 (20:08)

AFJAN returns to the dirt and must have a decent chance on these terms to finally get off the mark. Rapper Zapper has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this barn and is also likely to be on the premises. Dominguez is another who demands consideration.

#2 Septemberten - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:23)

SEPTEMBERTEN won an allowance optional claimer reappearing for his former barn last time and has good prospects of following up in a similar contest. Hercules is of interest on barn debut and is of interest attempting to double up back up in class. First Rule can't be left out of calculations either.

#2 Giant Teddy - Woodbine, R5 (20:26)

GIANT TEDDY has been running well in some better races of late and is the selection. He also gets the benefit of a top rider in the saddle. Threefiftyseven gets class relief and can make a return to form. Hicksy may find this easier and can see out the 1-2-3.