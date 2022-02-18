Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 18 February

#2 The Goddessofsnakes - Aqueduct R3 (18:48)

Thegoddessofsnakes looks the clear pick at the weights and would seem to have a strong chance of recording a second career success. Boss Cara hails from a stable with a good record here and may chase the selection home, while Write This Down can grab a minor share.

#1 Alcools - Aqueduct R4 (19:18)

Claimed after finishing fourth over today's C&D last time, Alcools has joined an expert yard with similar types and makes plenty of appeal. Montauk Daddy is weighted to go well and seems sure to be thereabouts too, while Free Enterprise shouldn't be discarded either.

#3 Mister Candy Ride - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)

Mister Candy Ride normally keeps better company than this and he should go very close, particularly if the first-time blinkers have a beneficial effect. Make It In NY is another to factor in, while Straight Skinny also has claims.