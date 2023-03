#1 Shut It Cali - Tampa Bay Downs, R3 (17:27)

SHUT IT CALI found only one too good on debut at the beginning of the month but had daylight back to the rest and has to be taken seriously on first start for her new barn. Cowgirllover is an interesting newcomer and is taken for the forecast.

#5 My Sea Cottage - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:07)

MY SEA COTTAGE enters calculations on strike rate here alone and gets the nod. He didn't break too alertly when third last time but can quickly get back to winning ways here. Group Hug has to overcome a lengthy absence but is likely to be on the premises too. Royal Spirit merits respect as well.

#2 Alice Marble - Santa Anita, R6 (22:36)

ALICE MARBLE has some good pieces of form and is taken to follow up her stakes success on the dirt last time. Taming The Tigress chased the selection home in that contest and is taken to do so again. Big Summer is in a good vein of form and is entitled to be on the premises.