Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#8 Courageous Copper - Gulfstream Park, R1 (17:10)

COURAGEOUS COPPER is in a good vein of form at present and looks to have been found a good spot here. Warlord Cruzan makes appeal on barn debut and is taken for the forecast as he attempts to double up from last time. The Great Cesar can see out the three.

#7 Kiki - Gulfstream Park, R3 (18:07)

KIKI can have her last run ignored and is taken to finally earn her diploma getting class relief. Miss Athletic has some recent placed efforts to her name and can come out best of the remainder, while Holy Kingdom can't be ruled out of things either.

#2 Magic Moonstar - Gulfstream Park, R10 (21:32)

MAGIC MOONSTAR gets class relief and can gain a first success for this barn. She hasn't been disgraced round here the last twice and this looks a good spot. Serenade A Kitten has her first run for a trainer with a good record here but may have to settle for second best. L. E. Gray is another not dismissed lightly.