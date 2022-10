#2 Signator - Belmont at the Big A, R1 (17:35)

SIGNATOR ran second here over 6f on debut and is the selection stretching out in distance. He made good ground from off the pace in the latter stages and had daylight back to the third. Inflationary is ridden by one of the best in the business and can't be ruled out on debut. Crupi has finished third on both starts and should be in the mix.

#4 Ancient Spirit - Woodbine, R3 (19:22)

ANCIENT SPIRIT rates as the one to beat. She's unbeaten from two starts, both on turf, notably landing a state-bred stakes contest last time and shouldn't be inconvenienced by the switch to a synthetic surface. Anam Cara also won her first two starts before finishing down the field in the aforementioned stakes contest, but still appeals as best of the rest.

#7 Marilyn - Gulfstream Park, R9 (21:35)

MARILYN has a decent chance on these terms and could be the one to beat. She hasn't been beaten by far in any of her three starts and is stretching out in distance today. Big Bee has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and can emerge second best from a lower gate this time, whilst Prettykeen is another to consider