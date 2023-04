#2 Barista Vixen - Laurel Park, R3 (18:25)

BARISTA VIXEN has won four of her last five starts, including three by wide margins, and it would be folly to back against her in this form. Cartwheel had daylight back in second last time and is next on our list. Viking Queen can't be left out of calculations either back in calmer waters.

#1 Happy Clouds - Laurel Park, R4 (18:54)

HAPPY CLOUDS is in decent nick at present and is up to winning this. She's been in good heart since joining this barn and gets class relief now. Musicmansandy could go well at a big price and is next best. Liquidator also can't be ruled out entirely.

#1 Sneaky Cheeky - Tampa Bay Downs, R9 (21:39)

SNEAKY CHEEKY is a consistent performer and shouldn't be inconvenienced by a return to the turf, having previously won in a higher grade on the surface. Pure Elegance is likely to be on the premises too. Cool Front commands consideration back in claiming company.