#6 Emm Ess Eh - Laurel Park, R1 (17:25)

EMM ESS EH was runner-up on debut in a race that is working out quite well and should take all the beating. Viennese Waltz hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and can chase the selection home. Buckin' Lucky may have to settle for another third-placed finish.

#4 Moore's Law - Saratoga, R1 (18:10)

MOORE'S LAW has hit the board on each of his three starts and can finally earn his diploma. Hero's Medal has stepped up with each run but may have to settle for second best. Mount Craig can see out the 1-2-3.

#7 Eternal Flame - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:14)

ETERNAL FLAME is weighted to go well and looks to have good prospects of landing a third career success. Grand Valley is out again quickly after winning last time but may have to settle for second best. Smokin Cloud can return to form getting class relief.