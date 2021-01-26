Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 January

#7 Un Deux Trois - Vaal R6 (13:40)

A winner here in September, Un Deux Trois has been running well in defeat of late, including when a half-length third at this venue on her penultimate start. She sets the standard on from and is expected to be bang there. Walterthepenniless and Flying First Class appeal most of the remainder.

#9 Waqaas - Vaal R7 (14:15)

A winner at this venue in August, Waqaas came close to regaining the winning thread when a neck second at Turffontein last time and a repeat of that effort should see her go one better here. Me Time has arguably been shaping better than the bare results of late and could make her presence felt, while Contrail also demands closer scrutiny.

#7 Heart Of A Legend - Vaal R8 (14:45)

Heart Of A Legend has been shaping as though working towards a win of late, hitting the frame in each of his last three starts, and he has to be taken seriously on these terms. Hottentots Holland won a handicap at this course on her latest appearance and is not taken lightly, while Irrevocable Dream gets the vote for third.

