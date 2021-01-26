Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 January
Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...
"...is expected to be bang there..."
Timeform on Un Deux Trois
#7 Un Deux Trois - Vaal R6 (13:40)
A winner here in September, Un Deux Trois has been running well in defeat of late, including when a half-length third at this venue on her penultimate start. She sets the standard on from and is expected to be bang there. Walterthepenniless and Flying First Class appeal most of the remainder.
A winner at this venue in August, Waqaas came close to regaining the winning thread when a neck second at Turffontein last time and a repeat of that effort should see her go one better here. Me Time has arguably been shaping better than the bare results of late and could make her presence felt, while Contrail also demands closer scrutiny.
#7 Heart Of A Legend - Vaal R8 (14:45)
Heart Of A Legend has been shaping as though working towards a win of late, hitting the frame in each of his last three starts, and he has to be taken seriously on these terms. Hottentots Holland won a handicap at this course on her latest appearance and is not taken lightly, while Irrevocable Dream gets the vote for third.
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
#7 Un Deux Trois – Vaal R6 (13:40)
#9 Waqaas – Vaal R7 (14:15)
#7 Heart Of A Legend – Vaal R8 (14:45)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.