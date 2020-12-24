Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 24 December

#6 Just Kidding - R5 Vaal (12:50)

Just Kidding is on a losing run that comprises 13 starts and stretches back to June of last year, but she has largely been in good form of late and arrives on the back of a creditable third over course and distance. She looks well treated and can take advantage of this good opportunity. Tahitian Orana was fifth in the same race Just Kidding contested last time and looks the chief threat.

#1 Greek Fire - R6 Vaal (13:30)

Greek Fire is another on a long losing run but he has started to look well handicapped and can cash in on a reduced mark. He has been below his best of late but will take plenty of beating if recapturing the sort of form he displayed as recently as this summer. Duke of Swing arrives on the back of a creditable fifth and looks the main danger.

#3 Kings Road - R7 Vaal (14:05)

Kings Road has largely been on an upward curve this year and can register a third win of 2020. He disappointed over this course and distance after winning at Greyville but he bounced backed with a good third at Turffontein, where he was beaten less than a length. He gets the nod over Gang Leader, who produced a career-best effort when scoring at Turffontein.