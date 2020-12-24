To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 24 December

Horses preparing to run
There's racing at the Vaal on Thursday

Timeform identify three bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"...can take advantage of this good opportunity..."

Timeform on Just Kidding

#6 Just Kidding - R5 Vaal (12:50)

Just Kidding is on a losing run that comprises 13 starts and stretches back to June of last year, but she has largely been in good form of late and arrives on the back of a creditable third over course and distance. She looks well treated and can take advantage of this good opportunity. Tahitian Orana was fifth in the same race Just Kidding contested last time and looks the chief threat.

#1 Greek Fire - R6 Vaal (13:30)

Greek Fire is another on a long losing run but he has started to look well handicapped and can cash in on a reduced mark. He has been below his best of late but will take plenty of beating if recapturing the sort of form he displayed as recently as this summer. Duke of Swing arrives on the back of a creditable fifth and looks the main danger.

#3 Kings Road - R7 Vaal (14:05)

Kings Road has largely been on an upward curve this year and can register a third win of 2020. He disappointed over this course and distance after winning at Greyville but he bounced backed with a good third at Turffontein, where he was beaten less than a length. He gets the nod over Gang Leader, who produced a career-best effort when scoring at Turffontein.

Recommended bets

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 24th Dec (R6 1600m Hcap)

Thursday 24 December, 1.30pm

Greek Fire
Duke Of Swing
Making A Scene
Tai Gold
Bartholomeus
Private Ruler
Free Deal
Vaal (RSA) 24th Dec (R7 1000m Hcap)

Thursday 24 December, 2.05pm

Captain Morisco
Galactic Warrior
Kings Road
Valyrian King
Ice Eater
Magic Blaze
Entente
Hurricane Hedley
Mr Hugo
