Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 27 November

#1 Global Drummer - Fairview R6 (12:37 GMT)

Global Drummer has won five of his six career starts and proved better than ever when completing a four-timer over further here last time. That was his first start on the all-weather track, and he is hard to oppose given the style of that success. Herrin looks the danger.

#2 Wylie's Flame - Fairview R8 (13:47 GMT)

All three of Wylie's Flame's wins have come over a similar trip at this course and she proved at least as good as ever when two and a quarter lengths fourth to Hawthorn last month. She is now 8 lb better off with that rival and she is fancied to turn the tables. O Sole Mio is not one to underestimate, either.

#2 Forest Field - Fairview R9 (14:22 GMT)

Forest Field's latest win came on the turf track here and bettered that form when finishing runner-up over course and distance last time. She is stepping back in the right direction and looks the one to be with. La Duchesse is probably the biggest threat.

