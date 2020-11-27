To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Friday 27 November

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Fairview on Friday...

"...he is hard to oppose given the style of that success..."

Timeform on Global Drummer

#1 Global Drummer - Fairview R6 (12:37 GMT)

Global Drummer has won five of his six career starts and proved better than ever when completing a four-timer over further here last time. That was his first start on the all-weather track, and he is hard to oppose given the style of that success. Herrin looks the danger.

#2 Wylie's Flame - Fairview R8 (13:47 GMT)

All three of Wylie's Flame's wins have come over a similar trip at this course and she proved at least as good as ever when two and a quarter lengths fourth to Hawthorn last month. She is now 8 lb better off with that rival and she is fancied to turn the tables. O Sole Mio is not one to underestimate, either.

#2 Forest Field - Fairview R9 (14:22 GMT)

Forest Field's latest win came on the turf track here and bettered that form when finishing runner-up over course and distance last time. She is stepping back in the right direction and looks the one to be with. La Duchesse is probably the biggest threat.

Fair (RSA) 27th Nov (R6 1600m Listed)

Friday 27 November, 12.37pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Global Drummer
Look For Hounds
Theory Of Flight
Sh Boom
Tiger In The Sun
Find Me Unafraid
Moon Game
Herrin
Fair (RSA) 27th Nov (R8 2000m Hcap)

Friday 27 November, 1.47pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hawthorn
Wylies Flame
Green Dragon
O Sole Mio
Mayfern
Princess Of Fire
Oasis Queen
