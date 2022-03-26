Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Saturday 26 March

Drain The Clock - 14:45 Meydan

Drain The Clock and Dr. Schivel boast high-class US form on dirt and they look the pair to focus on in the Dubai Golden Shaheen, with preference for the former, who is better drawn than his main rival. Another US challenger, Wondrwherecraigis, hasn't achieved as much at that pair but has an enviable strike-rate and he may still be improving.

Schnell Meister - 15:20 Meydan

Schnell Meister produced a high-class performance when runner-up to Gran Alegria at Hanshin last time and is taken to provide Japan with a fifth winner in this since 2016, and deny Lord North back-to-back successes. Saffron Beach, the sole filly in the line-up, Mohaafeth and Colonel Liam are others to consider in a strong renewal.

Yibir - 15:55 Meydan

Yibir ended his three-year-old campaign with a remarkable win in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar and he's likely to make a big impact in the top middle-distance races this year, starting with this. Glory Vase looked as good as ever when beating Pyledriver in the Hong Kong Vase and rates a big threat, along with Japanese Derby winner and Japan Cup third Shahryar.