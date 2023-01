Desert Wisdom - 16:20 Meydan

Desert Wisdom was progressive last year, and if he can repeat the form he showed when second in the Godolphin Mile over C&D 9 months ago, he should be hard to beat in round 1 of the Al Makoutm Challenge. Prince Eiji was an impressive winner of a listed contest with several of these rivals behind him last time, so he's feared along with Algiers.

Noble Truth - 16:55 Meydan

Noble Truth appeared a much calmer model for being gelded when running out a game winner of the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot when last seen in June and he gets the nod to come out on top in the Al Fahidi Fort, particularly with the possibility of a little more to come from Charlie Appleby's 4-y-o this year. Alfareeq, Al Suhail and Bouttemont head up the dangers.

Man Of Promise - 17:30 Meydan

There's a good chance that Godolphin will also take out the finale, and Man Of Promise could be the one to give Charlie Appleby yet another carnival success having twice been successful over 6f here last year. Stablemate Lazuli was a C&D winner last February and he can give the selection most to think about back on these shores, with City Walk and last year's winner Mutaraffa rounding off the shortlist.