Man Of Promise - 14:35 Meydan

Successful on return in this race 12 months ago, Man Of Promise teed himself up perfectly for a repeat bid when runner-up to stablemate Lazuli 3 weeks ago and he looks the one to side with back up in trip. Thunder of Niagara and the ex-William Haggas-trained Nahaarr are others fancied to be in the mix.

Mawj - 15:45 Meydan

Saeed bin Suroor's Mawj holds the clear edge on form in this fillies' conditions event and can make light of her 125-day absence for a stable that had made a typically strong start at the Carnival. Dream Of Love has better days ahead of her and is next on the list ahead of Deauville scorer Axdaliva.

Legend Of Dubai - 16:20 Meydan

Legend Of Dubai ran well on his final outing for Roger Varian and makes plenty of appeal starting out for a top local yard after 142 days off. White Wolf, last seen scoring impressively in a novice at Wolverhampton, is a big danger and his stablemate Brilliant Light is also hard to dismiss.