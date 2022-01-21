To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Lord Glitters can take gold again

Horse racing at Meydan
Timeform focus on the action at Meydan

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Friday.

"...he gets the vote to make it C&D victory number three."

#6 Silent Speech - Meydan 14:00

Silent Speech made a bright start in Britain in the autumn, finishing second on debut before coming home in front at Wolverhampton on just his second start. He looks to have plenty more to offer and can make a successful return. Albion Square did well in Ireland and should make his presence felt on debut for the Mike de Kock yard, while Safra is also in with a shout.

#6 Lord Glitters - Meydan 15:45

Lord Glitters put up his best performance since winning the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019 when getting up late in the piece in the Bahrain International Trophy recently. With David O'Meara's veteran showing no signs of letting up, he gets the vote to make it C&D victory number three. Godolphin have many chances so Bedouin's Story, Royal Fleet and Art du Val are all very much respected.

#8 Naval Crown - Meydan 16:20

Charlie Appleby has a great record in this Group 2 contest and he holds a strong hand again with his 2000 Guineas fourth Naval Crown taken to return in style after a break. Stablemate La Barrosa is firmly in the picture too after an encouraging return here, with last year's winner Land Of Legends and the lightly-raced Storm Damage also in the mix in a competitive event.

Recommended bets

Back #6 Silent Speech @ 2.0811/10 in the Meydan 14:00
Back #6 Lord Glitters @ 4.03/1 in the Meydan 15:45
Back #8 Naval Crown @ 1.845/6 in the Meydan 16:20

Meydan (UAE) 21st Jan (1m1f Grp 2)

Show Hide

Friday 21 January, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lord Glitters
Bedouins Story
Royal Fleet
Highland Avenue
Art Du Val
Bless Him
Partenit
Kick On
Erasmo
Desert Fire
Erzindjan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Meydan (UAE) 21st Jan (7f Grp 2)

Show Hide

Friday 21 January, 4.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Naval Crown
Land Of Legends
La Barrosa
Storm Damage
Could Be King
Spirit Of Light
Zainhom
Alkaamel
Story Of Light
Ventura Rebel
Manjeer
Sanary
Ajwad
Garrulous
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips