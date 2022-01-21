Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Lord Glitters can take gold again

#6 Silent Speech - Meydan 14:00

Silent Speech made a bright start in Britain in the autumn, finishing second on debut before coming home in front at Wolverhampton on just his second start. He looks to have plenty more to offer and can make a successful return. Albion Square did well in Ireland and should make his presence felt on debut for the Mike de Kock yard, while Safra is also in with a shout.

No. 6 (6) Silent Speech SBK 10/11 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

#6 Lord Glitters - Meydan 15:45

Lord Glitters put up his best performance since winning the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019 when getting up late in the piece in the Bahrain International Trophy recently. With David O'Meara's veteran showing no signs of letting up, he gets the vote to make it C&D victory number three. Godolphin have many chances so Bedouin's Story, Royal Fleet and Art du Val are all very much respected.

No. 6 (10) Lord Glitters (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

#8 Naval Crown - Meydan 16:20

Charlie Appleby has a great record in this Group 2 contest and he holds a strong hand again with his 2000 Guineas fourth Naval Crown taken to return in style after a break. Stablemate La Barrosa is firmly in the picture too after an encouraging return here, with last year's winner Land Of Legends and the lightly-raced Storm Damage also in the mix in a competitive event.