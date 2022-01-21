- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Lord Glitters can take gold again
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Friday.
"...he gets the vote to make it C&D victory number three."
#6 Silent Speech - Meydan 14:00
Silent Speech made a bright start in Britain in the autumn, finishing second on debut before coming home in front at Wolverhampton on just his second start. He looks to have plenty more to offer and can make a successful return. Albion Square did well in Ireland and should make his presence felt on debut for the Mike de Kock yard, while Safra is also in with a shout.
#6 Lord Glitters - Meydan 15:45
Lord Glitters put up his best performance since winning the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019 when getting up late in the piece in the Bahrain International Trophy recently. With David O'Meara's veteran showing no signs of letting up, he gets the vote to make it C&D victory number three. Godolphin have many chances so Bedouin's Story, Royal Fleet and Art du Val are all very much respected.
Charlie Appleby has a great record in this Group 2 contest and he holds a strong hand again with his 2000 Guineas fourth Naval Crown taken to return in style after a break. Stablemate La Barrosa is firmly in the picture too after an encouraging return here, with last year's winner Land Of Legends and the lightly-raced Storm Damage also in the mix in a competitive event.
