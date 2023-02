Boomshalaa - 14:35 Meydan

Although Boomshalaa was a beaten favourite on his recent debut for the Doug Watson stabler he still shaped quite encouragingly in third and is taken to build on that promise from a handy inside stall. Home City made a solid return from nearly a year on the sidelines when fourth here 4 weeks ago and can provide the chief threat ahead of fellow Saeed bin Suroor runner Open Mind.

New Kingdom - 15:45 Meydan

New Kingdom got back on track following 3 months off when finishing a creditable third over 7f here 4 weeks ago, ridden under 2f out and staying on. With cheekpieces replacing the hood, he could well be the answer returning to this longer trip. Fastnet Crown, Ouzo and Tranquil Night are just a trio of others to consider in a competitive handicap.

Ottoman Fleet - 16:55 Meydan

Ottoman Fleet has been turned over at shorts odd here the last twice but he latterly shaped better than the distance beaten when third in the Singspiel Stakes. He is taken to get back on the winning trail at the chief expense of stablemate Nations Pride, who is preferred by William Buick and is greatly respected, despite his penalty. French raider Zagrey is best of the rest.