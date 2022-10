Oasis Dream filly being backed on debut

Cut from 20/1 to 8/1 in the 17:30 at Chelmsford

Breeze-Up purchase clearly expected to go well

We head to Chelmsford for today's Most Backed horse where a 2yo debutant has been backed in the 17:30 6F Novice Stakes.

There's no obvious reason behind the gamble, so perhaps Tallulah Myla - backed from 20/1 into 8/1 - is catching the eye of the punters in the hope that she can show some ability against a field of largely disappointing maidens.

No. 9 (8) Tallulah Myla (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Only the 89-rated and current 9/10 favourite New Definition is a previous winner in this nine-runner contest, and to be fair he more than sets the standard on form and should take all the beating.

From a top class sprinting family

But Tallulah Myla clearly has some ability given the market support for her, and it's very easy to get encouraged by her pedigree with her sire being Oasis Dream, a top class sprinter who won the Group 1 July Cup in his prime.

Bought for £65,000 at the Breeze-Up Sales, Tallulah Myla can be expected to know her job today for trainer Stuart Williams with the more than capable Sean Leavey doing the steering.

Barring the favourite, the remainder of the field haven't shown any great form in their runs to date and it could be that Tallulah Myla only has to be an average sprinter to land the each-way spoils at least.