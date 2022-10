Wednesday's two most backed both won

Today's most backed in from 11/1 to 5/1

Had a recent wind op and winner over today's trip

After two winners at Kempton on Wednesday night we're staying on the All-Weather surface for today's most backed horse, who runs in the 7F Handicap at Southwell at 13:55.

Jack Daniel is the horse that the punters have come in for, backing him from his opening quote of 11/1 down to his current price of 5/1.

No. 3 (3) Jack Daniel (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 67

A lightly-raced 4yo, Jack Daniel won at the first time of asking last August, defying odds of 25/1 to win over today's trip at Redcar on his racecourse debut.

He then ran a good race on his only try on the All-Weather to date when finishing third at Newcastle before being put away for the season.

Declan Carroll's colt made his seasonal reappearance in April and ran four races in quick succession, all on turf, finishing no better than sixth though he was far from disgraced each time.

Jack Daniel returns to action today following a 113-day rest, during which time he's had wind surgery in the hope that it can bring about some improvement.

From his opening mark of 74, Jack Daniel can run off a career-low mark of 67 today and he will again be ridden by his regular pilot Harrison Shaw who has been his jockey for all six of his lifetime starts.

Today's trainer and jockey combination struck with a well-fancied runner at Yarmouth just two days ago and punters clearly feel that if the wind op has the desired effect, then Jack Daniel can get back to winning ways on his Southwell debut this afternoon.