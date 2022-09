Punters are hoping for an early pay-out today with today's most backed horse running in Lingfield's curtain raiser at 13:44, a tricky-looking 1m4f Handicap on the All-Weather surface.

Available to back at 16/1 when the market first opened, the Pat Pheland-trained Reeceltic is now as short as 7/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

No. 9 (7) Reeceltic SBK 17/2 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Pat Phelan

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 59

At seven-years-old Reeceltic certainly has no secrets from the handicapper but is generally a consistent performer in this grade, being a two-time course winner including one over today's trip of 12 furlongs.

So perhaps his generous opening quote of 16/1 was down to the fact that he ran a stinker when last seen in June, going off a well-fancied 5/2 second favourite before coming home a well beaten sixth of eight, almost 20 lengths behind the winner.

Reeceltic was dropped 1lb in the ratings after that run and has since been given a three-month break to freshen him up.

Although a winner over two miles, the drop back to 1m4f also looks to be in his favour with most of his best form coming over today's trip.

Regular pilot Rhys Clutterbuck - who has rode him in all his starts this season barring that poor run last time - is back in the saddle today and can claim a very welcome 3lb, meaning Reeceltic certainly looks well-handicapped if returning to anywhere near his best winning form.

It appears that's how the punters see it too, and those who are on at tasty each-way prices will be disappointed if the horse doesn't at least hit the frame.