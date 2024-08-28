Thursday Racing Tips: Warmonger can complete four-timer say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Southwell and Newbury on Thursday...
-
Geo can strike on handicap debut
-
Progressive Bona Fortuna can win again
-
Warmonger the one to beat
Buick a positive booking on Geo
Geo (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Eve Johnson Houghton
- F: 447
Geo offered something to work on when finishing fourth on her debut over six furlongs at this course in June, making good late headway having not had the clearest passage, and she was strong in the betting when filling the same position over the same course and distance last month.
She shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, ending up furthest away from where the action developed, and still only beaten two lengths.
Geo also ended up with a bad track position at Windsor last time, too, a little outpaced at halfway before making brief headway but unable to make any further impression. She seems sure to be suited by the step up to seven furlongs now and an opening mark of 71 may underestimate her, while the booking of William Buick is a big plus - he has the Jockey Uplift Flag.
Bona Fortuna on an upward curve
Bona Fortuna (Ire)
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Michael Appleby
- F: 35-11
Bona Fortuna origninally cost 180,000 guineas as a yearling but he didn't build on his promising debut for Karl Burke. However, he was picked up by current connections for 30,000 guineas and has made an excellent start.
Mick Appleby is renowned for improving new recruits and, on the back of a breathing and gelding operation, he showed much improved form to make a winning start in a six-furlong maiden at Brighton.
That form is working out and he did well to follow up faced with a much larger field on his handicap debut at Windsor last month, coping with the hustle and bustle well, while leaving the impression he has much more to offer. Bona Fortuna is a strong-looking sort with an attractive pedigree, and he's open to further improvement - he has the Timeform small 'p' attached to his rating.
Warmonger improving in leaps and bounds
Warmonger (Ire)
- J: Luke Morris
- T: Sir Mark Prescott Bt
- F: 00-423111
Warmonger was beaten in his first three starts in handicaps, but he is very much on an upward curve now, winning his last three starts in the style of a typically progressive Sir Mark Prescott three-year-old.
He landed the odds in style at Lingfield (turf) last month, relishing the step up to two miles for the first time, and he had little problem following up from a 5lb higher mark at Newbury two weeks later, beating Road To Wembley, who won a Racing League handicap at Newcastle last week.
Warmonger completed a hat-trick in style at Kempton last time, too, quite weak in the betting but confirming he's a horse who is improving in leaps and bounds at present. He was value for at least double the three and three quarter lengths winning margin, and he is expected to defy another 10lb rise in the weights now.
