Thursday Racing Tips: Unpenalised Fiscal Policy can follow up say Timeform

Building Bridges can go well at Perth

Classic Encounter handicapped to go well

Fiscal Policy unpenalised for Pontefract run

Perth's three-mile handicap hurdle (15:02) looks an open contest but it can go to Irish raider Building Bridges at the head of the weights.

Gary McGill's eight-year-old was last seen at the Galway Festival where he shaped well in a big-field listed handicap, possibly making his move a bit too soon when leading between the third- and second-last flights- before being headed at the last but finishing a creditable sixth nonetheless behind the Gordon Elliott-trained winner The Wallpark.

Building Bridges had been successful twice over hurdles the previous season, including when dead-heating in another handicap hurdle at the Galway Festival, and was in winning form more recently on the Flat at Bellewstown in July. Running off the same mark as last time, Building Bridges looks weighted to go well, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2lb.

Godolphin cast-off Classic Encounter shaped very well on his recent debut for George Boughey and looks interesting from a potentially lenient mark in the mile handicap at Newmarket (17:05).

Returning from nine months off having been sold from Charlie Appleby's stable for 120,000 guineas since his previous run, Classic Encounter was caught further back than ideal at Newcastle having met with some trouble soon after the start but put in some good late work to finish a never-dangerous fifth behind useful winner Barefoot Warrior.

Newmarket's stiffer finish will suit Classic Encounter, who's out of a half-sister to Godolphin's top-class middle-distance performer Ghaiyyath, and an opening BHA mark of 82 looks potentially lenient given Classic Encounter was runner-up to the now smart Hand of God in a maiden at this track last autumn. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2lb.

Fiscal Policy has only had four starts for Ruth Carr this year but looks an improved sprinter for his new yard and was winning for the second time this season when successful at Pontefract last week. Also a comfortable winner at Catterick last month, Fiscal Policy had to dig deeper for his latest victory, but found plenty to get the better of Emperor Caradoc by half a length as the pair pulled clear.

However, as that was an apprentice race, Fiscal Policy escapes a penalty for that success and as a result looks handicapped to follow up over the same course and distance (17:23), coming out 4 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Aidan Keeley, who rode out his claim late last month, keeps the ride from last week and the partnership is fancied to be successful again.

