Thursday Racing Tips: Stick with recent winners say Timeform
Nic Doggett provides the Timeform view on the action at Brighton, Carlisle and Wincanton on Thursday...
-
Stamina test to suit Knomorediamonds
-
Five-timer on the cards for Fort
-
Tiger to roar at Brighton once more
Orchard of interest on handicap debut
Having shaped with encouragement back from a break at Perth last month, picking up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag in the process, Knomorediamonds is taken to make a winning handicap debut off what could turn out to be a very fair opening mark.
He is a half-brother to the 3m winner Hardy Bloke and the fair hurdler/fairly useful chaser Gateau de Miel (2¾m-3m winner), so should relish this stiffer test of stamina.
Mr Alan can win this race again
Hold Your Fort has been one of the success stories of the summer and with the ceiling of his ability yet to be ascertained, Debra Hamer's eight-year-old is fancied to make it five on the spin at the expense of Inflexible, who got off the mark fitted with cheekpieces at this C&D in April and should have even more to offer this season.
As might have been expected from a three-time point-to-point winner, Hold Your Fort has really come into his own over fences following five winless efforts over hurdles and this sound-jumping, straightforward sort looks likely to be hard to beat from close to the pace once more.
Minnie Wildes can win again
Little Tiger, who ran out a comfortable victor (by 7½ lengths from Dotties Star) over C&D last week, has taken his form to a new level since being fitted with blinkers.
His year-younger half-brother Tipsy Tiger now has a BHA rating of 78 after his recent win at Sandown and a 5 lb penalty doesn't look sufficient to prevent Little Tiger from bagging a third success of his career/2024.
With ground conditions and this unique venue clearly no issue, he is fancied to win again and record his hat-trick.
Recommended bets
