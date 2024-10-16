Thursday Racing Tips: Stick with recent winners say Timeform

Stamina test to suit Knomorediamonds

Five-timer on the cards for Fort

Tiger to roar at Brighton once more

Having shaped with encouragement back from a break at Perth last month, picking up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag in the process, Knomorediamonds is taken to make a winning handicap debut off what could turn out to be a very fair opening mark.

He is a half-brother to the 3m winner Hardy Bloke and the fair hurdler/fairly useful chaser Gateau de Miel (2¾m-3m winner), so should relish this stiffer test of stamina.

Recommended Bet Back Knomorediamonds in the 13:22 at Carlisle SBK 11/4

Hold Your Fort has been one of the success stories of the summer and with the ceiling of his ability yet to be ascertained, Debra Hamer's eight-year-old is fancied to make it five on the spin at the expense of Inflexible, who got off the mark fitted with cheekpieces at this C&D in April and should have even more to offer this season.

As might have been expected from a three-time point-to-point winner, Hold Your Fort has really come into his own over fences following five winless efforts over hurdles and this sound-jumping, straightforward sort looks likely to be hard to beat from close to the pace once more.

Recommended Bet Back Hold Your Fort in the 14:53 at Wincanton SBK 11/4

Little Tiger, who ran out a comfortable victor (by 7½ lengths from Dotties Star) over C&D last week, has taken his form to a new level since being fitted with blinkers.

His year-younger half-brother Tipsy Tiger now has a BHA rating of 78 after his recent win at Sandown and a 5 lb penalty doesn't look sufficient to prevent Little Tiger from bagging a third success of his career/2024.

With ground conditions and this unique venue clearly no issue, he is fancied to win again and record his hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Little Tiger in the 15:50 at Brighton SBK 1/1

