Thursday Racing Tips: Opal Storm can get back on the up say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Beverley and Salisbury on Thursday...
Opal Storm can reverse form
Allonsy can complete a four-timer
Dear Cat can open her account
More to come from Opal Storm
Opal Storm
- J: Aiden Brookes
- T: Brian Rothwell
- F:
Opal Storm defied odds of 66/1 when opening her account in a five-furlong handicap at Carlisle last year for Chris Fairhurst and she has proved very consistent since moving yards this season.
She was unlucky not to push the reopposing Refuge closer when runner-up over this course and distance three weeks ago, that one drifting into her path as she was mounting a serious challenge, and unable to recover after switching for a run. She was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag afterwards, marking her out as a horse to look out for next time.
Opal Storm is better off at the weights with that rival now and, given she remains less exposed than most she'll meet at this level, she remains a horse to be firmly interested in.
Progressive Allonsy the one to beat
Allonsy
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Ralph Beckett
- F:
The Ralph Beckett-trained Allonsy is bred to excel over middle distances this season and she has done exactly that since being fitted with cheekpieces at the end of June.
She found the headgear aiding her concentration, finding plenty for pressure under more positive tactics to readily open her account, and she followed up with any amount in hand at Epsom next time.
Allonsy didn't need to improve to complete a hat-trick at Newmarket back against older filles last time, but she still landed the odds in ready fashion for the second start running and, likely to get an easy lead once again in this field, she'll likely take plenty of catching in her bid for a four-timer.
Dear Cat can improver further up in trip
Dear Cat (Fr)
- J: Edward Greatrex
- T: Warren Greatrex
- F:
Dear Cat shaped well on her debut in a race which is working out well at Goodwood in June, and she ran to a similar level when narrowly denied at Newbury just 11 days later.
She recorded a solid timefigure that day while also leaving the impression she's crying out for seven furlongs, outpaced and doing all of her best work at the finish.
Dear Cat tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while she also has the small 'p' attached to her rating to sybolise she's open to further improvement, so she makes plenty of appeal after a short break now moving up in trip in what may not be the deepest race.
