Thursday Racing Tips: Love Dynasty remains a bright prospect say Timeform

Love Dynasty very interesting on return

Temper Trap can complete a hat-trick

More to come from Ruby Rascal

Love Dynasty is a well-bred filly who looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut in a heavy-ground novice event over seven furlongs at Newmarket around this time last year.

There were plenty of choice pedigrees among the newcomers in that race and she easily brushed them all aside, catching the eye moving into contention on the bridle around two furlongs out and readily drawing clear when produced to lead entering the final furlong.

Clearly, things haven't been plain sailing since, as she is now making her return from 11 months off, but there's no doubt she remains a very exciting prospect and, crucially, she is proven in testing conditions. Love Dynasty has the potential to develop into a pattern-class performer and is expected to make a winning return before having her sights raised further.

Recommended Bet Back Love Dynasty in the 14:03 Nottingham SBK 11/8

Temper Trap was on a losing run, but he has been much better since being fitted with a first-time tongue strap, finishing runner-up three times before deservedly getting his head back in front over seven furlongs at Leicester earlier this month.

That came in heavy ground and he proved much too good for his rivals, his jockey able to ease him near the finish, and he followed up in similarly impressive fashion at Redcar last week.

Temper Trap was always well positioned, produced to lead entering the final furlong and readily moving clear in the closing stages to beat his two main market rivals. He is clearly thriving in testing conditions of late, and connections have wisely turned him out under a 4lb penalty, so he makes plenty of appeal in his hat-trick bid with the step back up to a mile no problem.

Recommended Bet Back Temper Trap in the 17:00 Nottingham SBK 10/3

Ruby Rascal had looked limited on her first five starts, including two in handicaps, but she showed much improved form returned to the all-weather and upped to seven furlongs when runner-up at Chelmsford recently.

She also left the impression that she could have won on another day, travelling fluently in rear but caught behind rivals in the straight, having to wait for a gap and staying on well to the line once in the clear.

Ruby Rascal finished never nearer than at the finish, but that was a clear career-best effort, and there may be even more to come from her at this distance on an artificial surface.

Recommended Bet Back Ruby Rascal in the 18:30 Southwell SBK 15/8

