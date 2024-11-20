Thursday Racing Tips: Irish Hill strongly fancied to follow up say Timeform

Irish Hill still well treated

Helm Rock ready to strike

Ar Rayyan was an eye-catcher on debut

Irish Hill was a progressive handicapper in 2022/23, rated as high as 134 at his peak, but he was winless last season, and the handicapper began to relent.

He duly got back on the up with cheekpieces replacing blinkers at Plumpton earlier this month, displaying a good attitude when tackled in the straight and finding plenty to fend off a much higher rated rival with the pair pulling miles clear of the remainder.

That success came in a deeper handicap than the one he faces now and, raised just 3lb for that success, he remains well treated on the pick of his efforts with cheekpieces retained.

Recommended Bet Back Irish Hill in the 14:50 Wincanton SBK 7/4

Helm Rock hasn't won for over a year, but he has tumbled down the weights in that time, and he signalled he's ready to take advantage when narrowly beaten over a mile at Chelmsford earlier this month.

He was arguably unlucky not to win on that occasion, too, racing freely out wide and losing his position around halfway, but he got himself back in contention only to meet trouble in running in the straight.

Helm Rock found an opening entering the final furlong and finished with a flourish, only just failing to reel in the eventual winner. He could do with brushing up his starts, but he's clearly back on a mark he can be competitive from and, Richard Kingscote, who has won on him before, is back in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back Helm Rock in the 17:00 Southwell SBK 10/3

Ar Rayyan has an excellent pedigree, out of a very smart mare who herself is a half-sister to a Japanese Group 1 winner, and he very much caught the eye on his debut over seven furlongs at Kempton last month.

He was strong enough in the market, starting second favourite to the heavy odds-on winner, and he was the pick of the field on looks, too.

Ar Rayyan shaped with plenty of encouragement, doing well to get involved given how far back he was asked to come from when the pace lifted, doing all of his best work at the finish.

He looks a sure-fire improver with that initial experience under his belt - he has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to his rating - and he's likely to prove a different proposition this time.

Recommended Bet Back Ar Rayyan in the 17:30 Southwell SBK 1/1

