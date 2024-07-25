Thursday Racing Tips: Flaming Stone hard to beat say Timeform

Exciting filly Flaming Stone to win again

2.8m guineas colt Kalidasa one to follow

Well-bred Samoon Star on a good mark still

Lots of potential on show but Andrew Balding won this race in 2018 with Look Around and his Kingman filly Flaming Stone created an excellent impression herself when going in by four lengths at Newbury.

She is fancied to take this step up in class in her stride with that form having been franked by the placed horses running well in defeat since.

Her relatives did most of their winning at two, and Flaming Stone has clearly inherited similarly precocious qualities, but she looks a filly who will continue to progress with each start.

Recommended Bet Back Flaming Stone in the 15:15 at Sandown SBK 7/4

A really interesting three-year-old staying handicap but Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Kalidasa showed useful form on only his second start when fourth (possibly unsuited by racing wide) in a good Newmarket conditions race in the spring and can improve again back from another break.

He is beautifully bred (a 2.8m guineas colt by Frankel out of So Mi Dar) and is clearly well-thought-of, having been sent off at 3/1-on when making a successful debut at Wolverhampton in January.

Though he has top-weight to shoulder, Kalidasa has earned it and it would be no surprise to see him winning this (step up in trip expected to suit) before going into graded company.

Recommended Bet Back Kalidasa in the 15:50 at Sandown SBK 6/4

The very well-bred (sister to very smart winner up to 1m Al Suhail and half-sister to three winners, including very smart 1¼m-12.5f winner Telecaster and useful 1m-1½m winner Starcaster; dam 1m winner who was runner-up in Oaks/Irish Oaks) Samoon Star gets the nod.

She improved on her exploits in novice/maiden company when making a winning handicap debut at Leicester four weeks ago and she makes plenty of appeal in her follow-up bid nudged up 3 lb.

Samoon Star didn't show much in three starts (sent off at 66/1 and 150/1 after an inauspicious Lingfield debut at 6/1) but has clearly started life in handicap company on a very workable mark and she should be very hard to beat from her light weight here.