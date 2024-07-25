Horse Racing Tips

Thursday Racing Tips: Flaming Stone hard to beat say Timeform

Horse racing at Sandown
There's a good-quality card at Sandown on Thursday

Nic Doggett outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Sandown on Thursday...

  • Exciting filly Flaming Stone to win again

  • 2.8m guineas colt Kalidasa one to follow

  • Well-bred Samoon Star on a good mark still

Improving Flaming Stone can extend the winning sequence

Lots of potential on show but Andrew Balding won this race in 2018 with Look Around and his Kingman filly Flaming Stone created an excellent impression herself when going in by four lengths at Newbury.

She is fancied to take this step up in class in her stride with that form having been franked by the placed horses running well in defeat since.

Her relatives did most of their winning at two, and Flaming Stone has clearly inherited similarly precocious qualities, but she looks a filly who will continue to progress with each start.

Recommended Bet

Back Flaming Stone in the 15:15 at Sandown

SBK7/4

Side with Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Kalidasa

A really interesting three-year-old staying handicap but Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Kalidasa showed useful form on only his second start when fourth (possibly unsuited by racing wide) in a good Newmarket conditions race in the spring and can improve again back from another break.

He is beautifully bred (a 2.8m guineas colt by Frankel out of So Mi Dar) and is clearly well-thought-of, having been sent off at 3/1-on when making a successful debut at Wolverhampton in January.

Though he has top-weight to shoulder, Kalidasa has earned it and it would be no surprise to see him winning this (step up in trip expected to suit) before going into graded company.

Recommended Bet

Back Kalidasa in the 15:50 at Sandown

SBK6/4

3lb higher mark not enough to stop Samoon Star

The very well-bred (sister to very smart winner up to 1m Al Suhail and half-sister to three winners, including very smart 1¼m-12.5f winner Telecaster and useful 1m-1½m winner Starcaster; dam 1m winner who was runner-up in Oaks/Irish Oaks) Samoon Star gets the nod.

She improved on her exploits in novice/maiden company when making a winning handicap debut at Leicester four weeks ago and she makes plenty of appeal in her follow-up bid nudged up 3 lb.

Samoon Star didn't show much in three starts (sent off at 66/1 and 150/1 after an inauspicious Lingfield debut at 6/1) but has clearly started life in handicap company on a very workable mark and she should be very hard to beat from her light weight here.

Recommended Bet

Back Samoon Star in 16:55 at Sandown

SBK5/4

Now read more horse racing previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Mark Milligan Antepost Tips: Four bets for Glorious Goodwood at up to 8/1

  • Mark Milligan
Glorious Goodwood
Horse Racing Tips

Day One Galway Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's three best bets for Monday

  • Brendan Duke
Galway Festival
Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day One Rides: Kyprios tough to beat in Goodwood Cup

  • Ryan Moore
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Glorious Goodwood Day One Rides: Kyprios tough to beat in Goodwood Cup

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Varian's Em ready bounce back to his besto

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sunday Racing Tips: Glamour Show can open her account say Timeform

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back Royal for Pomfret return in Sunday 23/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back Royal for Pomfret return in Sunday 23/1 double

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

''I think Passenger will win''

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

A Big Old Swing, At A Big Price

  • Joe Dyer

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Elite Status - Making Sprinting Sexy Again

  • Editor
Weighed In

A Stoic Shepherd

  • Editor