Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Starshine Legend likely to improve again say Timeform

Starshine Legend is still unexposed

Ten Commitments holds solid claims

Stiffer test will suit Clear Storm

A trio of three-year-olds take on three older rivals in Newmarket's handicap over a mile and a half (14:50) which looks most likely to concern the younger generation.

Gelded after showing just modest form in his first three starts, Starshine Legend was well backed for his handicap debut at Catterick earlier this month when returning from a three-month break, having been gelded in the meantime. Also wearing cheekpieces for the first time, Starshine Legend was still very green but also looked better the further he went with the step up to a mile and a half not surprisingly suiting the son of Sea The Stars very well.

Having become outpaced three furlongs out, Starshine Legend stayed on to lead in the last half-furlong, despite hanging left, and looked well on top at the finish. Starshine Legend, who still has the 'p' denoting further improvement, can follow up from a 5 lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Starshine Legend in the 14:50 at Newmarket SBK 11/8

Ten Commitments remains a maiden but he's still lightly raced and can get his head in front for the first time in the seven-furlong handicap at Leicester (20:00).

He has been placed on four of his five starts since making his debut for Jamie Osborne early in the year, and he has been threatening to come good soon in handicaps in recent weeks. He looked somewhat unlucky when a fast-finishing neck second to Miss Stormy Night at Salisbury after being forced to switch and then failed by only half a length to collar the front-running Dark Dreamer at Nottingham last time.

Those last two runs were over six furlongs, but Ten Commitments had shown some promise on his debut over seven and the return to that trip for the first time since is another likely plus in his bid to get off the mark. He has leading form claims too, topping Timeform's ratings by 1lb.

Recommended Bet Back Ten Commitments in the 20:00 at Leicester SBK 15/8

William Haggas has a good chance of a double on Hamilton's evening card, with Wafei likely to be very short odds for the maiden but Clear Storm also having sound claims in the following fillies' handicap (20:15).

Stepping up from a mile for the first time, Clear Storm made her first start on turf a winning one when making a successful handicap debut at Nottingham last month, looking to need every yard of the ten furlongs as she stayed on to pip Fougere by a head in the final strides.

That form has worked out but Clear Storm seemingly didn't find her next race at Chelmsford a sufficient test of stamina kept to a mile and a quarter. Although only fifth of six to the 100/1 winner Royal Praise, Clear Storm was only beaten around a length and a half, running to a similar level as when winning the time before.

Clear Storm, who tops Timeform's ratings by 1 lb, should be suited by stepping up another furlong here, while the application of cheekpieces for the first time could also bring about some improvement.