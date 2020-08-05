To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Thursday 6 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Thursday
Timeform provide the three best bets from Pinjarra on Thursday...

"...remains open to further improvement and looks hard to beat."

Timeform on Advocator

#4 Advocator - Pinjarra R6 (08:20)

Advocator was somewhat unfortunate not to have finished closer than she did when narrowly beaten at Belmont last start, making good ground inside the final furlong after having to make her move from four wide. This is a step back in class for Fred Kersley's charge, who remains open to further improvement and looks hard to beat. War Anthem is the pick of the remainder, while Noble Spirit can make up the shortlist.

#8 The Thunderess - Pinjarra R7 (08:55)

The Thunderess impressively broke her maiden at the second attempt at Northam last time, sprinting clear entering the final furlong and keeping on to run out a comfortable winner. This is obviously a tougher assignment but she still has scope for improvement and should prove difficult to beat. Ration Aly and All On Black both arrive here on the back of maiden wins themselves and loom as major threats to the selection.

#2 Rio Rogue - Pinjarra R8 (09:30)

Rio Rogue came from midfield to land the odds by a length at Northam last time, showing a little greenness but having the race sewn up nonetheless. He is a hold-up horse who likes to make his move late on and has a good turn of foot once he gets going. This looks a good opportunity for him to follow up his maiden victory. Street Fair and Smart Fascinator are the two to be wary of, with the former in particular shaping as though working up to a win recently.

Recommended bets

#4 Advocator – Pinjarra R6 (08:20)
#8 The Thunderess – Pinjarra R7 (08:55)
#2 Rio Rogue – Pinjarra R8 (09:30)

Pinj (AUS) 6th Aug (R6 1200m CL1)

Thursday 6 August, 8.20am

1. Noble Spirit
2. War Anthem
3. The Singing Tiger
4. Advocator
5. Jay Dee
6. Lost Crown
7. War In Paradise
8. Rubic Rose
9. Miss Mandy
10. Roberta
12. Vin Rouge
Pinj (AUS) 6th Aug (R7 1200m CL1)

Thursday 6 August, 8.55am

1. All On Black
2. Eurotrip
3. Mong Khon
4. Lies N Deception
5. Ration Aly
6. Zip Zam Zoom
7. The Finest
8. The Thunderess
9. Approach
10. Vagabond Boy
11. Sea Spring
12. Black Ruby Rose
13. Dinkum Girl
Pinj (AUS) 6th Aug (R8 1600m CL1)

Thursday 6 August, 9.30am

1. Brave Contender
2. Rio Rogue
3. Mirth N Music
4. Street Fair
5. Xaarmerit
6. Arties Jewels
7. Contentional
8. Smart Fascinator
9. Goldvein
10. Safety Bay
11. Blue Horse
12. Ahyoka Frost
13. Cosmic Reflection
14. My Boss
15. Saxy Filly
16. Reducing Numbers
Timeform,

