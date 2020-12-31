Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 31 December

#1 Mine Inspector - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Mine Inspector wasn't beaten far when fourth over today's course and distance last time and should go well again. Kurts Raider is closely matched on recent running with the selection and is another that can give a good account. Tapit On Race Day is another to consider.

#3 Special Mischief - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Special Mischief was a convincing winner on debut at this track earlier in the month and can follow up in a race that doesn't look the deepest. Ten Tap Dances is very exposed but could still come out best of the rest. Miss Mabelee also comes into contention.

#2 Storied Trip - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Storied Trip has been posting some good efforts in defeat of late and is taken to record a second career success. Onetwomanyrockets hasn't been seen for a while but has the potential to run a big race at juicy odds, while Silver Siren deserves some consideration as well.