Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 31 December

Horses running on dirt
The focus is on the racing at Delta Downs

Timeform provide three selections from Delta Downs on Thursday...

"...can follow up in a race that doesn't look the deepest..."

Timeform on Special Mischief

#1 Mine Inspector - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

Mine Inspector wasn't beaten far when fourth over today's course and distance last time and should go well again. Kurts Raider is closely matched on recent running with the selection and is another that can give a good account. Tapit On Race Day is another to consider.

#3 Special Mischief - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Special Mischief was a convincing winner on debut at this track earlier in the month and can follow up in a race that doesn't look the deepest. Ten Tap Dances is very exposed but could still come out best of the rest. Miss Mabelee also comes into contention.

#2 Storied Trip - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Storied Trip has been posting some good efforts in defeat of late and is taken to record a second career success. Onetwomanyrockets hasn't been seen for a while but has the potential to run a big race at juicy odds, while Silver Siren deserves some consideration as well.

DeltaD (US) 31st Dec (R5 7f Claim)

Thursday 31 December, 8.43pm

Mine Inspector
Spread The Faith
All Bizness
Little Red Kid
Cat On The Roof
Pat Me Down
Kurts Raider
Tapit On Race Day
Flash Dancerluck
Dubnation
Waterwild
Flat Out Love
DeltaD (US) 31st Dec (R6 7f Claim)

Thursday 31 December, 9.11pm

Salesgirl
Elegant Orchid
Special Mischief
Miss Mabelee
Song For Heddings
Ten Tap Dances
Siberianproduction
Miss Loveinsky
Lucky Priority
Arancia
Rose Crown
DeltaD (US) 31st Dec (R7 1m Allw)

Thursday 31 December, 9.39pm

Old Fashion Amour
Storied Trip
Onetwomanyrockets
I Dont Know Either
Duepeg
Kodiak Sky
American Mom
Sweet Amelia
Silver Siren
