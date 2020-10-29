To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 29 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Thursday

Timeform select the best bets from three different tracks on Thursday...

"...has been consistent of late without getting her head in front..."

Timeform on Three Bops

#1A Mo Maverick - Belmont R8 (20:55 GMT)

Mo Maverick hasn't been seen since winning at Aqueduct 11 months ago but should be ready to fire first up for his new stable. Main danger True Valour primarily races in Graded stakes company nowadays and requires more than a second look now he drops in grade.

#3 Sing Your Life - Woodbine R8 (21:45 GMT)

Sing Your Life is out again quickly after running her best race yet over this C&D last time and should make a bold show. Glorious Gizmo is weighted to go well and is likely to be thereabouts as well. While Fine Lady also commands a second look.

#5 Three Bops - Charles Town R2 (23:30 GMT)

Three Bops has been consistent of late without getting her head in front and looks the one they all have to beat in this allowance contest. Our Diamond Girl could well come out best of the rest, while Diamond Train is another to consider.

Recommended bets

#1A Mo Maverick – Belmont R8 (20:55 GMT)
#3 Sing Your Life – Woodbine R8 (21:45 GMT)
#5 Three Bops – Charles Town R2 (23:30 GMT)

Belmont (US) 29th Oct (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Thursday 29 October, 8.55pm

Shekky Shebaz
Mo Maverick
True Valour
White Flag
Wicked Trick
Chewing Gum
Spikes Shirl
Sayyaaf
Dubini
Battle Station
Backtohisroots
Lonhtwist
Wendell Fong
Absentee
Woodb (US) 29th Oct (R8 1m1f Claim)

Thursday 29 October, 9.45pm

Clearly Seen
Triple Sevens
Sing Your Life
Sick Society
Glorious Gizmo
Raspberry Wild
Curlins Tiger
Petite Amie
Fine Lady
Text Me Up
Moon Rover
Pressure Front
CharlT (US) 29th Oct (R2 5f Allw)

Thursday 29 October, 11.30pm

Rocket Ridge
Diamond Train
Carson Castle
Clubin Till Dawn
Three Bops
U S Funds
Our Diamond Girl
