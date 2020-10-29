Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 29 October

#1A Mo Maverick - Belmont R8 (20:55 GMT)

Mo Maverick hasn't been seen since winning at Aqueduct 11 months ago but should be ready to fire first up for his new stable. Main danger True Valour primarily races in Graded stakes company nowadays and requires more than a second look now he drops in grade.

#3 Sing Your Life - Woodbine R8 (21:45 GMT)

Sing Your Life is out again quickly after running her best race yet over this C&D last time and should make a bold show. Glorious Gizmo is weighted to go well and is likely to be thereabouts as well. While Fine Lady also commands a second look.

#5 Three Bops - Charles Town R2 (23:30 GMT)

Three Bops has been consistent of late without getting her head in front and looks the one they all have to beat in this allowance contest. Our Diamond Girl could well come out best of the rest, while Diamond Train is another to consider.

