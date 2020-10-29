Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 29 October

#1 Zodiac Princess - Vaal R4 (11:50 GMT)

Zodiac Princess and Brooklyn Bridge bring the strongest form credentials into this maiden. The latter ran right up to her best when second in a handicap here last time, but preference is for Zodiac Princess, who has been knocking on the door recently and is long overdue a first victory. Maple Sugar completes the shortlist.

#7 Sweet And Spicy - Vaal R8 (14:10 GMT)

Sweet And Spicy has improved with every start to date, most recently finishing a good second at this venue. She was beaten just a neck on that occasion and looks just to give another good account, with further improvement not ruled out. Kayla's Champ and Empress Josephine head the list of dangers.

#11 The Fifth Wave - Vaal R10 (15:10 GMT)

The Fifth Wave is on a good mark judged on the pick of her form and could be worth chancing with blinkers fitted for the second start in succession. Royal Lily looks best of the rest if bouncing back from a rare below-par effort at Turffontein, while Twelve Oaks also enters calculations if building on her latest run.

