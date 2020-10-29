To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 29 October

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"...on a good mark judged on the pick of her form..."

Timeform on The Fifth Wave

#1 Zodiac Princess - Vaal R4 (11:50 GMT)

Zodiac Princess and Brooklyn Bridge bring the strongest form credentials into this maiden. The latter ran right up to her best when second in a handicap here last time, but preference is for Zodiac Princess, who has been knocking on the door recently and is long overdue a first victory. Maple Sugar completes the shortlist.

#7 Sweet And Spicy - Vaal R8 (14:10 GMT)

Sweet And Spicy has improved with every start to date, most recently finishing a good second at this venue. She was beaten just a neck on that occasion and looks just to give another good account, with further improvement not ruled out. Kayla's Champ and Empress Josephine head the list of dangers.

#11 The Fifth Wave - Vaal R10 (15:10 GMT)

The Fifth Wave is on a good mark judged on the pick of her form and could be worth chancing with blinkers fitted for the second start in succession. Royal Lily looks best of the rest if bouncing back from a rare below-par effort at Turffontein, while Twelve Oaks also enters calculations if building on her latest run.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Zodiac Princess - Vaal R4 (11:50 BST)
#7 Sweet And Spicy - Vaal R8 (14:10 BST)
#11 The Fifth Wave - Vaal R10 (15:10 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 29th Oct (R4 1400m Plt)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 11.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
Zodiac Princess
Bedouin Bride
Birdwatcher
Evoke
Foxy Vixen
Brooklyn Bridge
So They Say
Mode
Joanna Ess
Marigold Sun
Bebop
Emaline
Fair
Maple Sugar
Perfect Angel
Sugar Coated Smile
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 29th Oct (R8 1500m plt)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cockney Pride
Kaylas Champ
Empress Josephine
Machali
My Elusive
Shezaglo
Sweet And Spicy
Queen Bomi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 29th Oct (R10 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 October, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Anne Boleyn
Wylie Wench
Eskimo Kisses
Me Time
Christmas Flower
Sheer Talent
Capitiana
Royal Lily
The Fifth Wave
See You Tyger
Twelve Oaks
Dubawi Princess
Fantasy Flower
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles