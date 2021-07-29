Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 29 July

#7 Mo Heat - Saratoga R1 (18:05)

Mo Heat sets the standard on his last two runs at Belmont and he can finally get off the mark against some exposed rivals. Johnnypump returns to the dirt and should be thereabouts, while Bourbon Rising was behind the selection last time and may have to settle for third again.

#7 Spotted Bull - Delaware Park R1 (18:15)

Spotted Bull is two from two since switching barns from Robertino Diodoro to Jamie Ness, and is very much fancied to complete the hat-trick. No Fly Zone is being kept busy but has place claims in this company, while Expensive Style can back up his recent C&D success.

#6 Antigone - Woodbine R5 (20:10)

Antigone was an emphatic winner on her first start on an artificial surface here last time and is taken to repeat the dose. Good To Me won over C&D last year and should be in the mix if building on her reappearance. Tiz My Right goes very well here and can see out the 1-2-3.