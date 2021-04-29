To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 29 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform select the best bets at Belmont and Turf Paradise on Thursday.

"...in decent nick at present and looks to have a leading chance..."

Timeform on Fullbridledphantom

#5 Holy Emperor - Belmont R1 (18:00 BST)

Holy Emperor has been runner-up on his last two starts and will be hard to beat with top jockey Irad Ortiz taking over in the saddle. Johnnypump is also partnered by one of the top riders on this circuit and should be on the premises, while Bourbon Rising also commands a second look.

#1 Imperio D - Belmont R2 (18:32 BST)

Imperio D disappointed upped in grade last time but should go well now dropped to a similar level as for his at Aqueduct win on his penultimate start. Beach Front is turned out quickly after showing his best form yet last time and is next on the shortlist, while Truebelieve merits respect as well.

#6 Fullbridledphantom - Turf Paradise R6 (23:11 BST)

Fullbridledphantom is in decent nick at present and looks to have a leading chance on just his second start from the leading barn of Justin Evans. Incredible Luck is weighted to go well and is also likely to be thereabouts, while Lifeline is another that demands a second look.

Recommended bets

#5 Holy Emperor – Belmont R1 (18:00 BST)
#1 Imperio D – Belmont R2 (18:32 BST)
#6 Fullbridledphantom – Turf Paradise R6 (23:11 BST)

Belmont Park (US) 29th Apr (R1 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Thursday 29 April, 6.00pm

Belmont Park (US) 29th Apr (R2 6f Claim)

Thursday 29 April, 6.32pm

Turf Paradise (US) 29th Apr (R6 1m Claim)

Thursday 29 April, 11.11pm

