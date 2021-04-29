Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 29 April

#5 Holy Emperor - Belmont R1 (18:00 BST)

Holy Emperor has been runner-up on his last two starts and will be hard to beat with top jockey Irad Ortiz taking over in the saddle. Johnnypump is also partnered by one of the top riders on this circuit and should be on the premises, while Bourbon Rising also commands a second look.

#1 Imperio D - Belmont R2 (18:32 BST)

Imperio D disappointed upped in grade last time but should go well now dropped to a similar level as for his at Aqueduct win on his penultimate start. Beach Front is turned out quickly after showing his best form yet last time and is next on the shortlist, while Truebelieve merits respect as well.

#6 Fullbridledphantom - Turf Paradise R6 (23:11 BST)

Fullbridledphantom is in decent nick at present and looks to have a leading chance on just his second start from the leading barn of Justin Evans. Incredible Luck is weighted to go well and is also likely to be thereabouts, while Lifeline is another that demands a second look.

