Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 28 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Delta Downs on Thursday...

"...should put in a bold bid to record a fourth career success..."

Timeform on Liam Skye

#5 Liam Skye - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Liam Skye was a good third in a stronger race than today's over C&D last time and should put in a bold bid to record a fourth career success. Purim King was in behind the selection last time and may be the one to chase him home this time, while Classic Greeley isn't entirely discounted.

#1A Shaharazad - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Shaharazad comes here in fine form and can follow up her win at this track last time. Rallying three-wide, she got up late on to deny stable companion Darpa, who may have to settle for the silver medal once more. Star Gaze is another that comes here at the top of her game and demands plenty of respect as well.

#1 Silent Force - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

A winner on his penultimate start, Silent Force was a little below form last time, but is taken to bounce back to his best today. Having not been with his current high-percentage barn for too long, it's likely only a matter of time before he regains the winning thread. Waterwild is one that can make the places, while the likes of Debonnaire Dude and Bluewater Cat are worth a second glance too.

Recommended bets

#5 Liam Skye – Delta Downs R2 (19:22)
#1A Shaharazad – Delta Downs R4 (20:16)
#1 Silent Force – Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

DeltaD (US) 28th Jan (R2 1m Allw)

Thursday 28 January, 7.22pm

Classic Greeley
Whiskeys Gone
Kinlees Song
Im Dcat
Liam Skye
Purim King
DeltaD (US) 28th Jan (R4 7f Claim)

Thursday 28 January, 8.16pm

Darpa
Shaharazad
Miss Ocean Express
Mo Gayle
Memory Magic
Panterita
Star Gaze
Moonfield
DeltaD (US) 28th Jan (R6 7f Claim)

Thursday 28 January, 9.11pm

Silent Force
Flat Out Love
Debonnaire Dude
Flash Dancerluck
Bluewater Cat
Distinct Quality
Kurts Raider
Vivinsky
Waterwild
Zens Secret
