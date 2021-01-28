Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 28 January

#5 Liam Skye - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Liam Skye was a good third in a stronger race than today's over C&D last time and should put in a bold bid to record a fourth career success. Purim King was in behind the selection last time and may be the one to chase him home this time, while Classic Greeley isn't entirely discounted.

#1A Shaharazad - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Shaharazad comes here in fine form and can follow up her win at this track last time. Rallying three-wide, she got up late on to deny stable companion Darpa, who may have to settle for the silver medal once more. Star Gaze is another that comes here at the top of her game and demands plenty of respect as well.

#1 Silent Force - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

A winner on his penultimate start, Silent Force was a little below form last time, but is taken to bounce back to his best today. Having not been with his current high-percentage barn for too long, it's likely only a matter of time before he regains the winning thread. Waterwild is one that can make the places, while the likes of Debonnaire Dude and Bluewater Cat are worth a second glance too.

