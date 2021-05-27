To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 27 May

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform provide the best bets at Evangeline in the US on Thursday.

"...he won’t get many better opportunities to finally break his duck..."

Timeform on Cajun Navy

#3 Madelyn's Wild Max - Evangeline R2 (00:17)

Madelyn's Wild Max was below form at Delta Downs las time but that was a much stronger contest than this and he is taken to bounce back. Our Bermuda may well be the one for the forecast, while Social Misfit can also make the first three.

#3 Tapizars Secret - Evangeline R3 (00:44)

Tapizars Secret returned to form last time on turf and will be hard to beat on today's terms, the return to dirt likely to hold no fears. Drakkar is also likely to be thereabouts, while Hooray Austin shouldn't be far away either.

#6 Cajun Navy - Evangeline R8 (02:59)

Cajun Navy has had plenty of chances but this is a weak maiden claimer and he won't get many better opportunities to finally break his duck. Thirsty Wind has been thereabouts in recent starts and ought to go close as well, while Dit also requires consideration.

Evangeline Downs (US) 27th May (R2 7f Claim)

Friday 28 May, 12.17am

Ill Raise You
Social Misfit
Madelyns Wild Max
Our Bermuda
Mr. Graceful
Sr. Clarky
Evangeline Downs (US) 27th May (R3 5f Claim)

Friday 28 May, 12.44am

Tactical Priority
Half Ours N Stormy
Tapizars Secret
Drakkar
Alterana
Hooray Austin
Sonoma Crush
Evangeline Downs (US) 27th May (R8 6f Mdn Claim)

Friday 28 May, 2.59am

Out Making Treble
DIT
Brad Eye
Good Times Rollin
Cajun Navy
Sharp Memories
Thirsty Wind
Apache Unbridled
