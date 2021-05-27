Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 27 May

Evangeline Downs (US) 27th May (R2 7f Claim)Show Hide
Timeform provide the best bets at Evangeline in the US on Thursday.
"...he won’t get many better opportunities to finally break his duck..."
Timeform on Cajun Navy
#3 Madelyn's Wild Max - Evangeline R2 (00:17)
Madelyn's Wild Max was below form at Delta Downs las time but that was a much stronger contest than this and he is taken to bounce back. Our Bermuda may well be the one for the forecast, while Social Misfit can also make the first three.
#3 Tapizars Secret - Evangeline R3 (00:44)
Tapizars Secret returned to form last time on turf and will be hard to beat on today's terms, the return to dirt likely to hold no fears. Drakkar is also likely to be thereabouts, while Hooray Austin shouldn't be far away either.
#6 Cajun Navy - Evangeline R8 (02:59)
Cajun Navy has had plenty of chances but this is a weak maiden claimer and he won't get many better opportunities to finally break his duck. Thirsty Wind has been thereabouts in recent starts and ought to go close as well, while Dit also requires consideration.
