Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 26 November

#4 Fancy Concho - Charles Town R2 (00:30)

The hat-trick seeking Fancy Concho has a decent chance on today's terms and holds better claims than most in this allowance event. Out of Cents is also in good form and is the next pick, while Motataabeq merits a closer look as well.

#8 You Made It - Charles Town R4 (01:25)

You Made It has yet to hit top form this year but now gets some much-needed class relief as she ships in from the more competitive surroundings of Monmouth Park. My T Talk may be the one for the forecast, while Flowers Vale makes up the three.

#1 Grey Manners - Charles Town R7 (02:49)

Grey Manners was below form from a wide draw last time but now gets the inside post and should put up a much better showing. Drive In is less up against it on this occasion and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Indian Fiber is another who demands a second look.

