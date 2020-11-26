Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 26 November

#5 Frosted Steel - Vaal R (12:30 GMT)

Frosted Steel made a winning debut at Turffontein in August 2019 and was in good form when last seen in February. That form is the strongest on offer here and she is the one to beat if ready to go after nine months off. Tropic Sun makes most appeal of the rest.

#4 Master Supreme - Vaal R5 (13:30 GMT)

Master Supreme looked progressive when winning back-to-back races at Turffontein earlier in the year and has sharpened up since being fitted with cheekpieces the last twice. He can progress again and resume winning ways at the main expense of Hellofaride, who ought to be involved as well.

#3 Dynastic Light - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

Dynastic Light matched her best form when winning a handicap at Kenilworth in July and improved further in defeat at Durbanville when last seen in August. She has been given a break since and remains capable of better. Circle Of Latitude is most likely the biggest danger, while Pretty Border could also get a look-in.

