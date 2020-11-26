To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 26 November

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"That form is the strongest on offer..."

Timeform on Frosted Steel

#5 Frosted Steel - Vaal R (12:30 GMT)

Frosted Steel made a winning debut at Turffontein in August 2019 and was in good form when last seen in February. That form is the strongest on offer here and she is the one to beat if ready to go after nine months off. Tropic Sun makes most appeal of the rest.

#4 Master Supreme - Vaal R5 (13:30 GMT)

Master Supreme looked progressive when winning back-to-back races at Turffontein earlier in the year and has sharpened up since being fitted with cheekpieces the last twice. He can progress again and resume winning ways at the main expense of Hellofaride, who ought to be involved as well.

#3 Dynastic Light - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

Dynastic Light matched her best form when winning a handicap at Kenilworth in July and improved further in defeat at Durbanville when last seen in August. She has been given a break since and remains capable of better. Circle Of Latitude is most likely the biggest danger, while Pretty Border could also get a look-in.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 26th Nov (R5 1800m Hcap)

Thursday 26 November, 1.30pm

Cash Time
Finchatton
Owlinthetree
Master Supreme
Nimcha
Sell High
Hellofaride
Nebraas
Vaal (RSA) 26th Nov (R6 1800m Stks)

Thursday 26 November, 2.00pm

Flash Burn
Set The Standard
Dynastic Light
Hold Your Horses
Perfact
Circle Of Latitude
Pretty Border
Afraad
Turf Master
Bouncing Tigger
