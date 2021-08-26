Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 26 August

Rock And Fellers (Delaware Park R2, 18:45 BST) is taken to complete the hat-trick. A return to front-running tactics has seen the selection win his last two starts at Pimlico and if in the same form could prove difficult to peg back. Holy Saint has had a productive season, whilst Rattlesnake Ridge ran well in a similar event last time.

In a race lacking depth, Alternative View (Woodbine R3, 19:07 BST) can add a second success to her career tally in this claimer. A promising second on her barn debut last time, she had three of today's rivals behind and can confirm that form. Two of those, Six Was Nine and Muskoka Lady, may have to settle for place money.

No Sabe Nada (Delaware Park R8, 21:45 BST) created a good impression to overcome greenness to win here on debut recently. Slowly away and running wide on the home turn before knuckling down and forging clear to win by six and a half lengths, he makes plenty of appeal to remain unbeaten. Mercury Ten, who made an encouraging debut on turf, and last-time-out winner Stevethevandriver head the dangers.

