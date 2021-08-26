To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 26 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Thursday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Delaware Park and Woodbine on Thursday...

"...he makes plenty of appeal to remain unbeaten..."

Timeform on No Sabe Nada

Rock And Fellers (Delaware Park R2, 18:45 BST) is taken to complete the hat-trick. A return to front-running tactics has seen the selection win his last two starts at Pimlico and if in the same form could prove difficult to peg back. Holy Saint has had a productive season, whilst Rattlesnake Ridge ran well in a similar event last time.

In a race lacking depth, Alternative View (Woodbine R3, 19:07 BST) can add a second success to her career tally in this claimer. A promising second on her barn debut last time, she had three of today's rivals behind and can confirm that form. Two of those, Six Was Nine and Muskoka Lady, may have to settle for place money.

No Sabe Nada (Delaware Park R8, 21:45 BST) created a good impression to overcome greenness to win here on debut recently. Slowly away and running wide on the home turn before knuckling down and forging clear to win by six and a half lengths, he makes plenty of appeal to remain unbeaten. Mercury Ten, who made an encouraging debut on turf, and last-time-out winner Stevethevandriver head the dangers.

Delaware Park (US) 26th Aug (R8 6f Stks)

Thursday 26 August, 9.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stormy Bonnie
Mercury Ten
Kick Rocks Kid
Under The Radar
Stevethevandriver
No Sabe Nada
Rebel Empire
