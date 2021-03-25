Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 25 March

#4 Blitchton Lady - Aqueduct R2 (17:50 GMT)

Blitchton Lady has yet to hit her best form her current barn but is worth one more chance as she drops to the lowest level she's faced in her career. Mongolian Humor is partnered by a rider with a good record here and looks the likeliest runner-up, with Wicked Title the other that makes the shortlist.

#4 Madera - Aqueduct R3 (18:20 GMT)

An impressive winner on her first start for this barn last time, Madera looks to have very strong claims of following up in this similar contest. Tuff Bird has a decent chance on these terms and is taken to get second, while Stunning Munnings is in good form and can also makes the places.

#8 Beaver Creek - Aqueduct R5 (19:20 GMT)

Beaver Creek had excuses last time and is worth another go to guild on his previous promise. With just four starts under his belt, Linda Rice's gelding should still have more to offer. Victory Built makes appeal on barn debut and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Farragut also demands consideration.

