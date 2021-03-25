To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 25 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Aqueduct on Thursday.

"With just four starts under his belt, Linda Rice’s gelding should still have more to offer..."

Timeform on Beaver Creek

#4 Blitchton Lady - Aqueduct R2 (17:50 GMT)

Blitchton Lady has yet to hit her best form her current barn but is worth one more chance as she drops to the lowest level she's faced in her career. Mongolian Humor is partnered by a rider with a good record here and looks the likeliest runner-up, with Wicked Title the other that makes the shortlist.

#4 Madera - Aqueduct R3 (18:20 GMT)

An impressive winner on her first start for this barn last time, Madera looks to have very strong claims of following up in this similar contest. Tuff Bird has a decent chance on these terms and is taken to get second, while Stunning Munnings is in good form and can also makes the places.

#8 Beaver Creek - Aqueduct R5 (19:20 GMT)

Beaver Creek had excuses last time and is worth another go to guild on his previous promise. With just four starts under his belt, Linda Rice's gelding should still have more to offer. Victory Built makes appeal on barn debut and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Farragut also demands consideration.

Recommended bets

#4 Blitchton Lady – Aqueduct R2 (17:50 GMT)
#4 Madera – Aqueduct R3 (18:20 GMT)
#8 Beaver Creek – Aqueduct R5 (19:20 GMT)

Aque (US) 25th Mar (R2 1m Claim)

Thursday 25 March, 5.50pm

Sister Alexa
Mongolian Humor
Wicked Title
Blitchton Lady
Mosienko
Persian Queen
Aque (US) 25th Mar (R3 7f Claim)

Thursday 25 March, 6.20pm

Pendolino
Tuff Bird
Stunning Munnings
Madera
Gringotts
Ok Honey
Aque (US) 25th Mar (R5 6f Claim)

Thursday 25 March, 7.20pm

Giant Shoes
Litterbox
Jimmy The Kid
Apex Predator
Farragut
Him She Kisses
Victory Built
Beaver Creek
