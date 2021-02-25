Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 25 February

#9 Forgotten Coast - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Forgotten Coast was a fair third in a similar contest to this one last time has a decent chance on today's terms. Lip Service faces an easier task here than in his last race and can come out best of the rest, while Take Charge Chase isn't out of it either.

#6 Nana's Joy - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Nana's Joy is a consistent type who has been performing with credit of late and looks to have decent prospects for one of this track's top trainers. Charzee Baby is dropping markedly in grade and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Mostly Awesome is another who demands a second look.

#8 Naughty Justice - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Naughty Justice is a versatile type who arrives here in a very good vein of form having been second on turf last time. Today's return to dirt shouldn't be a major problem and she can go well again. Saint Kennedy is one to consider at bigger odds, while Nancy's Rescue may also be thereabouts.