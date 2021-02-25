To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 25 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delta Downs on Thursday...

"...return to dirt shouldn't be a major problem and she can go well again."

Timeform on Naughty Justice

#9 Forgotten Coast - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Forgotten Coast was a fair third in a similar contest to this one last time has a decent chance on today's terms. Lip Service faces an easier task here than in his last race and can come out best of the rest, while Take Charge Chase isn't out of it either.

#6 Nana's Joy - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Nana's Joy is a consistent type who has been performing with credit of late and looks to have decent prospects for one of this track's top trainers. Charzee Baby is dropping markedly in grade and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Mostly Awesome is another who demands a second look.

#8 Naughty Justice - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Naughty Justice is a versatile type who arrives here in a very good vein of form having been second on turf last time. Today's return to dirt shouldn't be a major problem and she can go well again. Saint Kennedy is one to consider at bigger odds, while Nancy's Rescue may also be thereabouts.

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#9 Forgotten Coast - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)
#6 Nana's Joy - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)
#8 Naughty Justice - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DeltaD (US) 25th Feb (R1 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 February, 6.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Carbonated
Leftfieldjunction
Lip Service
Stanton C
From Now On
Lucky Andy
Donwell
Dont Split Tens
Forgotten Coast
Take Charge Chase
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 25th Feb (R4 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 February, 8.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Charzee Baby
Mostly Awesome
Fianna Hills
Amelia Madelyn
Lil Allie Dancer
Nanas Joy
A Js Grand
Shallow River
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 25th Feb (R7 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 February, 9.39pm

Market rules

Back Lay
I Dont Know Either
Nancys Rescue
Mariposa Doro
American Mom
Song For Heddings
Saint Kennedy
Our Amen
Naughty Justice
Lucky Little Lady
Flat Out Flirty
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles