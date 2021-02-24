To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Thursday 25 February

Meydan
The Dubai Carnival continues at Meydan on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Meydan on Thursday...

"...there remains mileage in Charlie Hills' colt from this sort of mark."

Timeform on Fleeting Prince

Ya Hayati - Meydan 15:05

Charlie Appleby has his string in excellent nick, so Ya Hayati gets the nod in what is an open-looking handicap. The selection is up 5 lb following his recent course win, but with that form proving strong, he is taken to go in again. Stable companion Bright Melody chased him home that day and is fancied to do so once more, while the in-form Dubai Mirage also needs considering.

Bedouin's Story - Meydan 16:50

Bedouin's Story was once one to be wary of, but he's doing little wrong at present, and looked unlucky not to finish closer in Group 2 company last week. The way he's been shaping, this step up in trip ought not to be a problem. Recent handicap winner Star Safari is another who could play a major part in proceedings, while Dream Castle also demands consideration.

Fleeting Prince - Meydan 17:25

Another wide-open handicap closes the Meydan card, with the vote in favour of Fleeting Prince. He shaped well with a view to stepping back up in trip when third over 6f here three weeks ago and there remains mileage in Charlie Hills' colt from this sort of mark. Next-best Mutamaasik ended his time with Roger Varian in underwhelming fashion but shaped with a bit of promise on UAE debut. Well of Wisdom and Light And Dark are others to consider.

Recommended bets

Meydan (UAE) 25th Feb (1m1f Hcap)

Thursday 25 February, 3.05pm

Ya Hayati
Bright Melody
Dubai Mirage
Gabr
Prompting
Recordman
Nayslayer
Stunning Beauty
Cap Francais
Learn By Heart
Aydon Castle
Mudaarab
Rastrelli
Majestic Mambo
Passion And Glory
Path Of Thunder
Wait Forever
Zaman
Meydan (UAE) 25th Feb (1m2f Grp 3)

Thursday 25 February, 4.50pm

Star Safari
Bedouins Story
Dream Castle
Royal Marine
Halimi
Mailshot
Lucius Tiberius
Red Cactus
Meydan (UAE) 25th Feb (7f Listed)

Thursday 25 February, 5.25pm

Well Of Wisdom
Fleeting Prince
Wasim
Mutamaasik
Could Be King
Light And Dark
Escobar
Zainhom
Dubai Legacy
Ajwad
Hakeem
UAE Prince
Vale Of Kent
Tibasti
Ottoman Court
Yaalail
Story Of Light
Madkhal
