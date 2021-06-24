Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 24 June

#6 Appreciate - Belmont R1 (20:05 BST)

Placed on her last two starts, Appreciate is in decent nick at present and should put up a bold show in a competitive contest. Jades Gelly must have a good chance on these terms and can emerge second best, while Ginger Kitty is another who is entitled to a second look.

#8 Twick - Woodbine R5 (20:21 BST)

Twick was below form on turf when last seen eight months ago but makes much more appeal switching back to the all-weather on reappearance. Muskoka Lady could well come out best of the rest, while Oxesome shouldn't be ruled out either.

#7 Hidenseek Sally - Delaware R8 (21:45 BST)

Hidenseek Sally's last effort on the slop is worth forgiving and she'll have strong claims if getting back on dry land for this contest. Rose of Dublin has been posting some consistent performances of late and seems sure to go well, while Izzadora Bella makes up the shortlist.

