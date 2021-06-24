To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 24 June

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Thursday

Timeform bring you the best bets at three different venues on Thursday...

"...she’ll have strong claims if getting back on dry land for this contest..."

Timeform on Hidenseek Sally

#6 Appreciate - Belmont R1 (20:05 BST)

Placed on her last two starts, Appreciate is in decent nick at present and should put up a bold show in a competitive contest. Jades Gelly must have a good chance on these terms and can emerge second best, while Ginger Kitty is another who is entitled to a second look.

#8 Twick - Woodbine R5 (20:21 BST)

Twick was below form on turf when last seen eight months ago but makes much more appeal switching back to the all-weather on reappearance. Muskoka Lady could well come out best of the rest, while Oxesome shouldn't be ruled out either.

#7 Hidenseek Sally - Delaware R8 (21:45 BST)

Hidenseek Sally's last effort on the slop is worth forgiving and she'll have strong claims if getting back on dry land for this contest. Rose of Dublin has been posting some consistent performances of late and seems sure to go well, while Izzadora Bella makes up the shortlist.

Delaware Park (US) 24th Jun (R8 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 24 June, 9.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Introspection
Izzadora Bella
Hetty G.
Sundrenched
Hoss Kitten
Mija Bella
Hidenseek Sally
Rose Of Dublin
Dr. Ann
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips