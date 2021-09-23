Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 23 September

#2 Hartel - Laurel Park R1 (17:40)

Hartel is from a stable going great guns and should appreciate getting back on the turf having raced on dirt last time (sole win came on the grass). Gale Winds is also likely to be in the mix, while H R H Jellybean also demands a second look.

#4 Rough Sea - Laurel Park R2 (18:07)

Rough Sea has faced some stiff tasks of late but is less up against it today and looks the clear pick at the weights in this low-level claimer. Bahama Channel is class-dropper and looks the one for the runner-up spot, while Hayne's Fever makes up the three.

#3 Inspector Frost - Laurel Park R8 (21:07)

Inspector Frost has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have decent prospects of recording a second career success. Wicked Prankster is back from a layoff with the blinkers on and can come out best of the remainder, while Dreaming of Carats also makes the shortlist.

